Birmingham Police looking for missing 23-year-old man

Xavier Reymon Rhone was last seen September 12 leaving a hospital.
Xavier Reymon Rhone was last seen September 12 leaving a hospital.(Birmingham PD)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Sep. 13, 2023 at 10:56 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Police need your help finding a missing 23-year-old man.

Xavier Reymon Rhone of Montgomery was last seen September 12 after he was discharged from a hospital.

Rhone is 5′11″ and weighs around 160 pounds.

Anyone who has information pertaining to the whereabouts of Xavier Reymon Rhone, please contact the Birmingham Police Department’s Special Victims Unit Detective. D. Jackson at 205-297-8435 or 205-569-5367

If you have additional information on this investigation, contact Crime Stoppers @ 205-254-7777

