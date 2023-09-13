Birmingham to host public meetings on Right Size Parking Initiative

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The city of Birmingham will be hosting multiple public meetings on the Right Size Parking Initiative, which is geared towards revisiting and possibly reshaping how parking regulations and enforcement work together and how they are implemented in the city code.

Residents are encouraged to attend one of the four meetings. Those in attendance will have an opportunity to learn more about the initiative and voice their opinions, suggestions, and play a crucial part in the decision-making process.

The location and times of the meetings are listed below:

Monday, September 25, 6-7 p.m. Birmingham Crossplex, 2337 Bessemer Rd.

Thursday, October 5, 6-7 p.m. Online Webinar. Link: //birminghamal.gov/parking

Sunday, October 10, 6-7 p.m. Avondale Public Library, 509 40th St South

Saturday, October 16, 12-1 p.m. Online Webinar. Link: //birminghamal.gov/parking



The Department of Planning, Engineering, and Permits is working in conjunction with the Birmingham Department of Transportation on the initiative. If you would like to learn more about the initiative, you can find that here.

