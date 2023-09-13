Birmingham giving out final trash bins for new automated pick up services

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham is launching the final phase of their uniform garbage cart system. As part of this plan, the city preparing to send the final batch of twenty five thousand garbage carts to all residents who have yet to receive one.

The city says distribution will go on over the next six weeks, and public waste leaders believe that once it is complete trash pick up will be more efficient than ever.

Here is what you need to know if you have not received your trash bins yet:

First, once you receive your cart, review the packet that is included and that will also be mailed to your home.

Don’t use the cart until you receive a letter from public works that identifies your new pick-up day and the service start date.

Public Works Director Josh Yates is glad the final roll out phase is finally here and he says he thinks that the new system will improve bulk trash pick up and other public work projects.

“We have already implemented some of our automated trucks and so every time you implement an automated truck that is two positions that come off of that truck. We have moved them to help more with our bulk pick up as you mentioned as well as ally crews to pick up litter and cut back on some of the brush in the alleys as well,” said Birmingham Director of Public Works Josh Yates.

City leaders remind you, that once the new system is fully in place trash pick up will go from twice a week to once a week and that only trash that is inside the cart will be picked up.

