Alabama nursing apprenticeship programs helping with shortage

HANCEVILLE, Ala. (WBRC) - During a time when nurses are desperately needed, the Alabama Community College System reports the relatively new apprenticeship programs are having a big impact.

They say the apprentices are playing a pivotal role in filling nursing vacancies across the state. The state approved the apprenticeship program in March of 2022.

ACCS estimates around 400 nursing apprentices across 17 colleges have served with nurses at more than 60 healthcare facilities in our state, and this is just the beginning. Wallace State Community College’s program is gaining interest by the semester.

“We recruited our first class of apprentices last fall and they actually began their apprenticeship in January of 2023,” said Deborah Hoover, Wallace State’s Department of Nursing Education chair.

Hoover says their 18 apprentices are learning and serving at multiple facilities.

“The students’ reports are very positive,” she explains. “They just love it. They’re getting one-on-one opportunities with their mentor for their clinical hours as well as coming to class with us and they’re being fully supported with tuition as well as payment for their clinical hours.”

The financial burden is much less for nursing apprentices. According to the state, the students are considered employees of the healthcare facility, while being fulltime nursing students.

“Their mentor is responsible for supervising them... and then the mentor goes behind and validates their skill and once they feel comfortable checking them off on that, they allow the student to do that in a more independent fashion,” said Hoover.

Though they are being paid, she says it’s still a controlled environment.

Hoover says now they have over 100 current nursing students who have expressed interest in being considered in an apprenticeship position this coming January. After the first semester of nursing school, students can apply for the apprenticeship program.

For more information on the nursing program, visit Wallace State’s website. To ask questions about the apprenticeship program, call (256) 352-8199.

