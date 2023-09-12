LawCall
Woman rescued from car after flooding on Birmingham road

By WBRC Staff
Published: Sep. 12, 2023 at 9:26 AM CDT|Updated: Sep. 12, 2023 at 10:18 AM CDT
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A woman had to be rescued from her car Tuesday morning after flooding on a Birmingham road.

It happened on Messer Airport Highway and 33rd Street North.

Birmingham Fire Rescue initially believed the flooding was caused by a water main break, however Birmingham Water Works said that is not the case.

Crews removed the woman from her car. She is OK.

