Woman rescued from car after flooding on Birmingham road

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A woman had to be rescued from her car Tuesday morning after flooding on a Birmingham road.

It happened on Messer Airport Highway and 33rd Street North.

Birmingham Fire Rescue initially believed the flooding was caused by a water main break, however Birmingham Water Works said that is not the case.

Crews removed the woman from her car. She is OK.

