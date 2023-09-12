WBRC Sideline: Week 3 schedule for 2023-2024 season

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Week 3 of high school football kicks off Friday, September 15.

Below is the schedule of games we will be covering on WBRC Sideline:

Hueytown at Tuscaloosa Hillcrest

John Carroll at Hayden

Northridge at Bessemer City

Chilton Co. at Helena

Pinson Valley at Clay-Chalkville

Tuscaloosa Co. at Hewitt-Trussville

Pleasant Grove at Ramsay

Wenonah at Carver

Haleyville at Dora

Cordova at Corner

Hale Co. at Holt

Bibb Co. at ACA

Springville at Southside

Glencoe at Westbrook Christian

Oneonta at Cherokee Co.

Anniston at Jacksonville

Wadley at Donoho

Thompson at Spain Park

Hoover at Vestavia Hills

