WBRC Sideline: Week 3 schedule for 2023-2024 season
Published: Sep. 12, 2023 at 5:30 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Week 3 of high school football kicks off Friday, September 15.
Below is the schedule of games we will be covering on WBRC Sideline:
- Hueytown at Tuscaloosa Hillcrest
- John Carroll at Hayden
- Northridge at Bessemer City
- Chilton Co. at Helena
- Pinson Valley at Clay-Chalkville
- Tuscaloosa Co. at Hewitt-Trussville
- Pleasant Grove at Ramsay
- Wenonah at Carver
- Haleyville at Dora
- Cordova at Corner
- Hale Co. at Holt
- Bibb Co. at ACA
- Springville at Southside
- Glencoe at Westbrook Christian
- Oneonta at Cherokee Co.
- Anniston at Jacksonville
- Wadley at Donoho
- Thompson at Spain Park
- Hoover at Vestavia Hills
Watch WBRC Sideline every Friday night at 10:25 p.m.
