WBRC Sideline: Week 3 schedule for 2023-2024 season

WBRC Sideline
WBRC Sideline(WBRC FOX6 News)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Sep. 12, 2023 at 5:30 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Week 3 of high school football kicks off Friday, September 15.

Below is the schedule of games we will be covering on WBRC Sideline:

  • Hueytown at Tuscaloosa Hillcrest
  • John Carroll at Hayden
  • Northridge at Bessemer City
  • Chilton Co. at Helena
  • Pinson Valley at Clay-Chalkville
  • Tuscaloosa Co. at Hewitt-Trussville
  • Pleasant Grove at Ramsay
  • Wenonah at Carver
  • Haleyville at Dora
  • Cordova at Corner
  • Hale Co. at Holt
  • Bibb Co. at ACA
  • Springville at Southside
  • Glencoe at Westbrook Christian
  • Oneonta at Cherokee Co.
  • Anniston at Jacksonville
  • Wadley at Donoho
  • Thompson at Spain Park
  • Hoover at Vestavia Hills

Watch WBRC Sideline every Friday night at 10:25 p.m.

