LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact Us

Tuscaloosa City public school superintendent is listening to the community

By Bryan Henry
Published: Sep. 12, 2023 at 6:46 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Tuscaloosa City School Superintendent, Dr. Mike Daria says he wants to hear from those in the community. He explains that this “listening tour” is all part of an overall strategic plan for the future of city schools.

So far, Dr. Daria says he’s conducted one meeting. The meeting, at Central High School on Monday night turned a crowd of around 50 people.

Dr. Daria says the idea behind the community meetings is to hear directly from parents and community leaders on what they wish to see in the city’s school district. The topics have been wide-ranging. The information gathered will be compiled to make the school district better, stronger and more efficient, according to Dr. Daria.

“We had good input from individuals who were there. We got good input on things that are important to the community. We heard things such as having high quality teachers, high quality educators in classrooms, school safety and other things like that that are important that are important to this community for our schools,” said Dr. Daria.

The next two meetings are scheduled for Wednesday night at Northridge High School at 6 p.m. and Thursday at Bryant High School also at 6 p.m..

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A customer at a Whataburger location in Daphne, Alabama filmed a rat scurrying among stacks of...
Whataburger customer spots rat in drive-thru in Alabama
Off-duty UAB officer killed in crash involving 18-wheeler in McCalla
WBRC stock graphic
Two people dead after head-on collision in Birmingham
FILE - File photo of a woman blowing her nose.
Popular nasal decongestant doesn’t actually relieve congestion, FDA experts say
FILE - The ESPN logo is seen prior to an NFL football game between the Cincinnati Bengals and...
Disney, Charter settle cable dispute hours before ‘Monday Night Football’ season opener

Latest News

Source: WBRC video
Hoover Public Library’s new facility dog Libby gearing up to take on her new role
UA responds to video that shows fans yelling racial slurs
Reactions on racial incident at Bama Texas game
Auburn assault suspect
Police arrest man for weekend assault on West Magnolia Ave. in Auburn
Facebook
Beware this new Facebook “verification” scam