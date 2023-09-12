Tuscaloosa City public school superintendent is listening to the community

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Tuscaloosa City School Superintendent, Dr. Mike Daria says he wants to hear from those in the community. He explains that this “listening tour” is all part of an overall strategic plan for the future of city schools.

So far, Dr. Daria says he’s conducted one meeting. The meeting, at Central High School on Monday night turned a crowd of around 50 people.

Dr. Daria says the idea behind the community meetings is to hear directly from parents and community leaders on what they wish to see in the city’s school district. The topics have been wide-ranging. The information gathered will be compiled to make the school district better, stronger and more efficient, according to Dr. Daria.

“We had good input from individuals who were there. We got good input on things that are important to the community. We heard things such as having high quality teachers, high quality educators in classrooms, school safety and other things like that that are important that are important to this community for our schools,” said Dr. Daria.

The next two meetings are scheduled for Wednesday night at Northridge High School at 6 p.m. and Thursday at Bryant High School also at 6 p.m..

