Sweet! Grand opening of new Hoover Baskin-Robbins is September 16

By WBRC Staff
Published: Sep. 12, 2023 at 1:40 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HOOVER, Ala. (WBRC) - Baskin-Robbins is bringing its 31 flavors to Hoover!

The Hoover location will hold its grand opening Saturday, September 16 at 1539 Montgomery Highway at 12 p.m.


The first 20 people in line will get free ice cream scoops for a year. From noon-4 p.m., customers only have to pay 31 cents for a scoop of ice cream.

The new Hoover location will be open from 11:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m.

“We are thrilled to bring Baskin-Robbins to the Hoover community with the opening of our new shop,” said Hoover Baskin-Robbins franchisee Tiffany Elgourani. “Baskin-Robbins was a staple in my own childhood and I look forward to helping our guests celebrate all of life’s happiest moments with our menu offerings.”

Customers can also get these special offers:

  • Buy One, Get One Free Cone from September 18 through September 24
  • Buy One, Get One Free Two-Scoop Sundae from September 25 through October 1
  • 99-cent Kids Cone from October 2 through October 8
  • $2 Ice Cream Scoops from October 9 through October 15

Key features of the new Hoover location include:

  • Modern design: The special interior design features inviting and contemporary décor with bright colors to spark joy, creating a premium experience for guests to share special moments.
  • New ice cream dipping cabinets: An expanded row of modern and sleek glass cases prominently display a variety of ice cream flavors, ice cream cakes, fancy waffle cones and toppings.
  • A modernized menu: A new product platform called ice cream novelties features premium, hand-dipped and snackable frozen treats. This includes new items like chocolate-dipped bananas, individual Polar Pizza® Ice Cream Treat slices, Ice Cream Bars, Smoothie Bars and indulgent, hand-dipped fancy waffle cones. An expanded toppings station also gives guests more variety and options for customization when choosing a sweet treat.
  • Flexible and comfortable seating: Indoor seating gives guests more options and features an upholstered banquette for maximum comfort.
  • Upgraded digital menu boards: An entirely new digital menu board engagingly displays products with high-quality photos and video imagery.

For more information about Baskin-Robbins’ go here.

