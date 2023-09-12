Skyland Elementary School celebrates becoming a National School of Character

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Building good character traits in a person can start at an early age and that’s what’s happening in more Tuscaloosa City Schools.

Students and staff at Skyland Elementary School celebrated earning recognition as a National School of Character, a designation that recognizes schools and districts that demonstrate a dedicated focus on character development.

According to Tuscaloosa City Schools, research has shown that character development can positively impact academic achievement.

Skyland Elementary School Principal Selena Speight said they spent time focused on some core values as good character traits to instill in students.

“Well, our job is to make sure that we instill that our kids are better than how they came to us,” Speight said. “One of the things that we’re continuing to do is foster our core values, which is determination, accountability, optimism, and respect. And so our job is to make sure our students have those values instilled in them so they’re able to go off and be productive citizens.”

Skyland joins Tuscaloosa Magnet Elementary, Tuscaloosa Magnet Middle, and Westlawn Middle Schools as Tuscaloosa City Schools to earn designations as National Schools of Character.

