Samford women’s soccer wins in annual Shauna’s House Game

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Samford women’s soccer claimed a 3-0 win against Kennesaw State Sunday afternoon at Shauna Yelton Field in the team’s annual Shauna’s House Game.

It started a few years ago when Shauna Yelton, the late wife of Bulldogs Head Coach Todd Yelton, passed away from cancer in 2015. Samford’s home soccer field is named in honor of her, and all money raised from the game and other fundraisers the team puts together goes to help orphans who are too old for orphanages from winding up on the street. Shauna had done a lot of work with orphans in Ukraine.

It means a great deal to Todd Yelton to see all the support, and to the players as well who all wear the same uniform for the annual game.

“We just get to do something that we all love together, and it’s just really special, and I am going to remember it honestly for the rest of my life,” senior forward Taylor Yount said.

Mary Raymond, Layla Brown and Yount all found the back of the net in the victory against the Owls this past weekend. Samford improves to 4-1-3 on the season. You can find the GoFundMe here.

