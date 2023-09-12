LawCall
Reactions on racial incident at Bama Texas game

UA responds to video that shows fans yelling racial slurs
By Bryan Henry
Published: Sep. 12, 2023 at 6:24 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) -The University of Alabama voiced their disapproval of racist and offensive comments stemming from Alabama’s loss to Texas Saturday night.

Reports on social media have been showing up. According to posts on X , a group of fans yelled racial epithets towards some Texas players as they were celebrating on the sideline.

UA posted a statement in response: “We are disgusted by reports of vile language and inappropriate behavior Saturday night. To be clear, we condemn this behavior, and it will not be tolerated in our venues. It is not representative of UA or our values...”

The news of these comments has spread beyond UA’s campus. Students said they were shocked and surprised by the situation, some adding, ‘this is not who we are.’

In a downtown eatery Lauren Snyderman and her fellow UA student Melanie Reiss did not attend the Bama-Texas game Saturday night at Bryant-Denny. In a way they’re glad they didn’t knowing what they know now.

“I’m surprised because I feel like we shouldn’t be acting like this. It’s very upsetting to see and hear especially all we do to try to prevent it,” said Reiss.

“I think we can do better and never say those things again,” said Snyderman.

The frustrations over Alabama losing apparently boiled over when some Bama fans screamed racial slurs at the Texas sideline and more specifically towards the mother of the running back for the Longhorns.

“No place for that in football,” said Glen Roberts.

Glen Roberts has a unique view on the situation. Friends call Roberts ‘Cajun’ because he was born and raised in New Orleans, a melting pot of a city on its own in Louisiana. Roberts now lives in Tuscaloosa County and was horrified such a thing could happen at a sporting event.

“It’s a good place. Alabama is no different. Everybody ought to be treated the same no matter what color, what race. Sports is sports and it shouldn’t be allowed,” said Roberts.

The University of Alabama said that they expect all of their attendees to act with class and respect towards others.

Moving forward there will be another home game for Alabama in two weeks against Ole Miss. Coach Nick Saban is fond of saying ‘never waste a failure.’ Lauren Snyderman adds to it with her own perspective.

“This was a teachable moment and very disappointing but we have an opportunity to do better in the future,” said Snyderman.

The university also posted that anyone found in violation of their rules will be removed from events and possibly barred from future events.

