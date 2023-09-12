LawCall
‘Pop Up Pit Stop’ gets word out about wheelchair repair services offered by B’ham VA

By Gillian Brooks
Published: Sep. 12, 2023 at 11:58 AM CDT
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - On the second Tuesday of every month, the Birmingham VA Clinic hosts the “Pop Up Pit Stop.” Veterans using wheelchairs and scooters issued by the VA can stop by for free, quick repairs.

Kevin Wesson is a wheelchair tech for the Birmingham VA. He said the VA has offered repair services, but not many people knew. The “Pop Up Pit Stop” gives them an opportunity to share their services and help veterans at the clinic.

“It’s more about letting the vets know we are out here and we are available to come out to their house, or to help them take care of their equipment while they’re busy trying to take care of their lives,” said Wesson.

The most common repairs include changing out batteries, fixing arm pads and replacing batteries. Anything that can’t be done in a matter of minutes is then scheduled for a later day. Wesson and his team will order the parts and then go to the veteran’s home to make the repair.

“These guys have mobility issues - that’s why they have a mobility device. So for them to get to a vendor, especially if the vendors are an hour away, which is fairly common, for a lot of these guys to get there with their equipment, it’s pretty difficult,” said Wesson.

The Pop Up Pit Stop happens every second Tuesday of the month from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. in Birmingham. They also host one in Huntsville on the third Wednesday of every month.

