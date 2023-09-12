Pet adoption event coming soon to Tuscaloosa Metro Animal Shelter

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - In just a few days, the Tuscaloosa Metro Animal Shelter will hold a two-day adoption event in which the shelter will waive the adoption fee for animals. According to staff at the shelter, it can’t come soon enough since they are overwhelmed with dogs.

The Tuscaloosa Metro Animal Shelter said they picked up seven stray dogs on Monday alone and had to house them in kennels in the back room. The reason is they have no more room in the main area of the shelter for additional dogs.

The shelter is a big proponent of spaying and neutering, but Abby Moore has another theory as to why there seems to be more strays in the community. Moore points to the post-COVID world.

“I think COVID played a role in it. You know everyone was home for awhile and everybody wanted to get an animal, and now they’re back to their normal life again and they’re finding they don’t have much time. That kind of thing, so that’s definitely something we’ve discussed that could be playing a role in it,” said Moore.

The adoption event is set for September 15 -17. All adoption fees will be waived during those two days, according to Moore.

