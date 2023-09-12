LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact Us

Parking garage partially collapses in Jacksonville, Fla.

A portion of a parking garage at a hospital collapsed, crushing cars in Jacksonville, Florida,...
A portion of a parking garage at a hospital collapsed, crushing cars in Jacksonville, Florida, on Tuesday.(Source: WJXT/CNN)
By Gray News staff
Published: Sep. 12, 2023 at 12:55 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - A portion of a parking garage collapsed Tuesday at Ascension St. Vincent’s Riverside Hospital in Jacksonville, Florida, media reports say.

Video shows a portion of the top, third-floor level of the garage has collapsed, with some cars having fallen and one dangling.

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office calls it an “industrial incident” in a post on X, and said an entrance to the emergency room is closed.

No injuries have been reported, but first responders are at the scene making sure no one is trapped, WJXT reported.

Witnesses reported a loud “boom” and said a building nearby is being evacuated, the Florida Times-Union said.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A customer at a Whataburger location in Daphne, Alabama filmed a rat scurrying among stacks of...
Whataburger customer spots rat in drive-thru in Alabama
WBRC stock graphic
Two people dead after head-on collision in Birmingham
FILE - The ESPN logo is seen prior to an NFL football game between the Cincinnati Bengals and...
Disney, Charter settle cable dispute hours before ‘Monday Night Football’ season opener
Off-duty UAB officer killed in crash involving 18-wheeler in McCalla
Shooting on Earline Circle.
Birmingham Police: 2 shot at apartments on Earline Circle

Latest News

Bulldogs honor Head Coach Todd Yelton’s late wife.
Samford women’s soccer wins in annual Shauna’s House Game
Five things to never carry in your wallet or purse
AARP: Five things to never carry in your wallet or purse
Five former officers charged in the death of Tyre Nichols are now also facing federal civil...
5 former officers charged in death of Tyre Nichols are also facing federal civil rights charges
Texas officials said a plumber found a fetus in a pipe while working at an apartment complex.
GRAPHIC: Plumber finds fetus inside pipe while working at apartment complex, officials say
AARP: Five things to never carry in your wallet or purse