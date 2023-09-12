Kathleen Phillips - Caramel Apple Galette

Caramel Apple Galette

Ingredients

1 refrigerated pie crust (1/2 of a 15-oz pkg)

3 large or 5 small Granny Smith apples

1 teaspoon lemon juice

1/4 cup light brown sugar

1 tablespoon all-purpose flour

1 teaspoon ground cinnamon

2 tablespoons salted butter, cut into little pieces

1 medium or large egg, lightly beaten with a fork

2 tablespoons sugar (sugar in the raw) or granulated sugar

1/4 to 1/3 cup caramel dip or ice cream topping

Vanilla ice cream (optional)

Directions

Preheat oven to 400F. Remove rolled pie crust from the box and place it on the counter for 15 to 20 minutes. The box directions say to do this but many overlook it-like I did for many years! Meanwhile, peel and slice apples into 1/8-inch thick slices. Toss the apple slices in lemon juice in a large bowl to prevent browning. Combine the flour, brown sugar, and cinnamon in a small bowl and sprinkle it over the apples, tossing gently to coat the apples. Unroll the pie crust and gently roll out into a 12-inch circle with a rolling pin. (It starts out as a__-inch circle. Fold the crust in half and gently move over a large baking pan or pizza pan. (You can line this with foil or parchment, if you like.) Pile the apples up in the middle leaving about a 2 to 2 1/2 inch border on the pie crust. These will cook down considerably. You can arrange the apples in a concentric circle or leave them alone. I arrange the ones on the very top that will show and leave the ones underneath alone. Place the little pieces of butter all around the apples. For the rustic folded edge, pull about a 2 inch section of the edge toward the middle and lay it down about 3 inches from the middle, take the next 2 to 3 inch section of edge and repeat, overlapping each section until all edges are folded in. Brush the pie crust edges with the beaten egg and sprinkle the pie crust and apples with turbinado sugar. Bake uncovered for 30 to 35 minutes or until the crust is nicely browned and apples are bubbly. Place caramel dip in a small bowl and microwave it 20 seconds or until thin enough to drizzle. Drizzle it over the crust and apples and top with vanilla ice cream, if you like.

