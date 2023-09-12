LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact Us

‘It feels like a piece of my heart has been broken:’ Family and friends remember mother shot, killed outside Birmingham restaurant

Hundreds gather to remember shooting victim
By Lauren Harksen
Published: Sep. 12, 2023 at 1:49 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Hundreds gathered Monday afternoon to remember a woman who killed in another senseless Birmingham shooting.

It’s been a week since that shooting killed two mothers and injured three other people. It happened outside of Aria Restaurant and Lounge before some people got transferred to UAB Hospital.

The vigil honored one of those mothers, 33-year-old ChaVeda Willis. Her friends and family lovingly call her Woodie. Hundreds of people arrived to show their love and there’s no question she was absolutely adored by her community.

A sea of green covered the blue skies Monday afternoon. People decked out in green and brought dozens of green balloons. Though Willis’ sister, Trelena Smith, said her favorite color is yellow, she preferred everybody to see her in lime green.

Those colorful preferences give insight into the bright and colorful young mother. Her daughter Zoey Willis said she was the best mom and she was so fashionable.

“Since they took her away from me, it feels like a piece of my heart has been broken and it can’t be fixed,” said her son, Jermaine Willis. “Like, no one can replace that.”

“I’m just very heartbroken and I’m going to miss her,” said her aunt Kimblyn Reedy. “I’m talking about deeply miss her. I am so torn up behind this, I just don’t know.”

“She was a jewel,” shared Martrece Bell, another aunt of Willis. “Like, she was a jewel to us so for us to lose one of our jewels, it is really hard. She was loving, she was kind, she was compassionate. She was an encourager. She loved loved loved people and people loved loved loved her.”

“And we’re just praying that whoever did this, that God deal with them quickly and they come forward and pay for what they did because they took somebody from us, took something from us that they cannot ever give back,” said Wanda Peoples, another aunt.

Police say this was a targeted attack and Willis was just an innocent bystander.

The investigation is still very active. If you have any information, you’re encouraged to call BPD. You can also reach out to Crimestoppers to remain anonymous and possibly be eligible for a reward.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A customer at a Whataburger location in Daphne, Alabama filmed a rat scurrying among stacks of...
Whataburger customer spots rat in drive-thru in Alabama
WBRC stock graphic
Two people dead after head-on collision in Birmingham
FILE - The ESPN logo is seen prior to an NFL football game between the Cincinnati Bengals and...
Disney, Charter settle cable dispute hours before ‘Monday Night Football’ season opener
Off-duty UAB officer killed in crash involving 18-wheeler in McCalla
Shooting on Earline Circle.
Birmingham Police: 2 shot at apartments on Earline Circle

Latest News

Krystal Diane Pinkins (left) and Yasmine Marie Adel Hider (right)
Oklahoma woman pleads guilty to federal murder, robbery charges after Florida man shot dead near Cheaha State Park
Hunger Action Month: Brookwood Baptist Medical Center holding food drive
Hoover's new Baskin-Robbins store will open Saturday, September 16.
Sweet! Grand opening of new Hoover Baskin-Robbins is September 16
Bulldogs honor Head Coach Todd Yelton’s late wife.
Samford women’s soccer wins in annual Shauna’s House Game