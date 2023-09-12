Hunger Action Month: Brookwood Baptist Medical Center holding food drive

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - September is Hunger Action Month, and Brookwood Baptist Medical Center has partnered with the Community Food Bank of Central Alabama to hold a food drive.

The drive started on Sept. 1 and will last until Sept. 19.

“Community Food Bank of Central Alabama served 20.2 million pounds of food in 2022 and distributes millions of meals across central Alabama each year. We are proud to partner with them for this important cause,” a Brookwood Baptist representative said.

You can make monetary donations online at this link.

