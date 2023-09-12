How teachers educate students about the 9/11 tragedy

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - September 11, 2001 - now 22 years ago - was one of the darkest and saddest days in American history. Terrorists hijacked four planes in the air and attacked US soil killing thousands of people. We lived through the tragedy, but children in grade school right now weren’t even alive then.

As educators reflect and teach students about 9/11, they also want to make sure to share the stories of the people who died.

“We start with a moment of silence for the victims who perished during the 9/11 attacks and then afterwards, I will have a discussion with them about where I was at that day,” said Wenonah High School JROTC Instructor Sergeant Alfred McMillian.

He served in the Army and was stationed at Fort Hood at the time of the attacks. Students had plenty of questions not only about his time there but the days after the attack. After that discussion, the students then watched a series of educational videos not just sharing the facts of what happened, but telling some of the victim’s stories.

“It was really a reality.. a reality check,” said one Wenonah senior.

Telling the victim’s story is also big focus for one of the history teachers in the Walker County School District.

“We don’t want to forget those people, so what I try to do is get my students to connect the names with events. So that they understand that it is not just an event, it is also someone’s personal story as well,” said Jeremy Brown, a teacher at Oakman High School.

Brown believes that by showing them the pain and personal stories, the students will be more inclined to learn the history.

Another theme that we see with these lessons is the use of both documentaries and news coverage from the day

“This is a video generation. You know they have video on their phones all the time and they are always showing something, but it just brings a lot of emotion. Even to the students now. They still get very emotional about it,” said Etowah County history teacher Jill Boatwright.

