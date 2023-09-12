LawCall
How Jefferson County Schools are adjusting to new literacy requirements

By Lauren Harksen
Published: Sep. 11, 2023 at 10:37 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - For the first time since Alabama’s Literacy Act took effect in 2019, the state is introducing a new requirement for reading levels. School leaders explain that if a child can’t read at third grade level by the end of third grade, they’ll likely have to repeat the grade.

Leaders with Jefferson County Schools say they’ve put a strong focus on reading for years but now there’s an extra accountability component that will help students in the long run.

Deputy Superintendent Dr. Orletta Rush says the literacy act gives a blueprint of what students should be learning. She explains that the newest thing for this year is that teachers are now able to use documented data to understand each student’s strengths and weaknesses through a portfolio.

For example, if a student is struggling with phonics in second grade, that teacher can list it in their individual portfolio. This way, their third grade teacher will already know where the student is deficient and help catch them up.

“It is also documented in there everything that has been provided as far as extra support,” said Dr. Rush. “So for example, if they’ve had intervention, Summer Soar, any of those things -- it’s been documented in there so we know what we’ve been doing, what’s working, what’s not working.”

Dr. Rush says those at home can help students succeed too. She encourages parents to read with their children for 20 minutes a day, adding it helps with comprehension and proficiency.

