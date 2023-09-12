Hoover Public Library’s new facility dog Libby gearing up to take on her new role

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Back in December the Hoover Public Library announced a new staff member, Libby, a facility dog.

Libby is graduating from training tomorrow and the library invites you to come out and meet her on her first day, September 20.

Libby and her handler, Wendy, have been training for about a year. They have been working on basic commands to meet specific library needs.

Her duties for the library include welcoming visitors, participating in read to me programs with kids, and attending special programs and outreach events throughout the city and daily walks to library staff.

Libby’s job is to provide comfort and support to anyone who needs it; and so far, the feedback from library staff has been all positive.

The library hopes Libby’s presence will bring a since of wellbeing and community.

Amanda Borden, Hoover Public Library’s Director said, “Here at Hoover we are always trying to push the envelope to do something new and something that no one else has done. Something that would make your library experience more than you could have imagined and this is just another one of the ways we can do that.”

Library leaders say Libby is dying to be petted and they hope you will come see her and all the services the library has to offer.

