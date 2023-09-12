LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact Us

Hoover fire department gets a new rescue unit to improve response time

Hoover Fire gets new life-saving equipment
By Aajene Robinson
Published: Sep. 11, 2023 at 7:37 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Hoover Firefighters now have new life saving equipment that not only offers life support but can get people to the hospital faster.

The city of Hoover recently purchased a new rescue unit for Fire Station 11 for medical emergency calls.

The new rescue unit will be used for any level of care that is needed and can run with the fire engine and truck on any type of medical call and structure fire in case of a medical emergency.

The unit is equipped with advanced life support staffed with at least one paramedic and two EMTs.

There are currently four front line rescue units throughout the city plus two cross staffed rescue units when needed.

Joel West EMS captain for Hoover Fire said, “Our hope is to provide the highest level of patient care that we can and get them to the hospital in a timely manner.” West explained, “So by having a new reliable transport unit close by we can get to you quicker and we can get to the hospital quicker.”

Each of the rescue units are strategically placed throughout the city for rapid response.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A search crew located the 9-year-old’s body at 6:40 p.m. Sunday, according to agency. following...
Father, 9-year-old son die after jet ski collides with barge on a Tennessee lake
Hoover Police respond to residential burglary in progress
Hoover Police respond to residential burglary in progress Saturday afternoon
The Texas Longhorns defeated Alabama 34-24 Saturday September 9, 2023
Texas moves into the top 5, Alabama tumbles in latest AP Poll
Alabama quarterback Jalen Milroe (4) runs from the defense against Texas at Bryant-Denny...
Nick Saban considered benching Jalen Milroe amidst struggles against Texas
The shooting happened on Dewey Heights Road Sunday.
Man found shot to death in driveway of vacant home in Jefferson Co.

Latest News

Overcrowding at the Tuscaloosa animal shelter
Pet adoption event coming soon to Tuscaloosa Metro Animal Shelter
Calera Police and Fire remember 9/11 attacks
Calera Police and Fire host 9/11 stair climb challenge
Overcrowding at the Tuscaloosa animal shelter
Overcrowding at the Tuscaloosa animal shelter
How the September 11th attacks are taught in school
How the September 11th attacks are taught in school