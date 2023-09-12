Hoover fire department gets a new rescue unit to improve response time

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Hoover Firefighters now have new life saving equipment that not only offers life support but can get people to the hospital faster.

The city of Hoover recently purchased a new rescue unit for Fire Station 11 for medical emergency calls.

The new rescue unit will be used for any level of care that is needed and can run with the fire engine and truck on any type of medical call and structure fire in case of a medical emergency.

The unit is equipped with advanced life support staffed with at least one paramedic and two EMTs.

There are currently four front line rescue units throughout the city plus two cross staffed rescue units when needed.

Joel West EMS captain for Hoover Fire said, “Our hope is to provide the highest level of patient care that we can and get them to the hospital in a timely manner.” West explained, “So by having a new reliable transport unit close by we can get to you quicker and we can get to the hospital quicker.”

Each of the rescue units are strategically placed throughout the city for rapid response.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.