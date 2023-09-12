First Alert Weather: Scattered showers and storms Tuesday

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Good morning and happy Tuesday!

We are starting out the day with temperatures in the mid-to-upper 60s in northwest Alabama. The rest of central Alabama is slightly warmer with temperatures in the low-tomid 70s. We are starting out the day with a partly to mostly cloudy sky. First Alert AccuTrack Radar is showing a mostly dry start to the day, but an isolated shower can’t be ruled out especially in east Alabama this morning.

We are watching a cold front that is producing scattered showers in parts of Texas, Oklahoma, Arkansas, and Missouri this morning. We are expecting this cold front to push into Alabama later today. This front will help to enhance our chances to see scattered showers and storms. We are forecasting a partly to mostly cloudy sky this afternoon with highs in the upper 80s and lower 90s.

The Next 24 Tue 4 p.m (WBRC)

Our best chance to see showers and storms today will likely occur late this afternoon and into the evening hours. Rain chances are at 40 percent. Severe weather is not expected today, but we can’t rule out a few storms capable of producing heavy rain, lightning, and gusty winds. If you plan on being outside this evening, I recommend grabbing the umbrella. We will likely end up mostly cloudy with temperatures cooling into the upper 70s by 7 p.m. Showers will remain possible tonight as the cold front pushes through central Alabama.

Cooler Temperatures Wednesday: I think we’ll wake up tomorrow morning with a mostly cloudy sky with a 20 percent chance for isolated showers in east Alabama. Temperatures will likely start out in the upper 60s. Most of tomorrow should end up mostly dry with a partly to mostly cloudy sky. If anyone sees rain tomorrow afternoon, it will likely occur in parts of Chilton, Coosa, and Clay counties. With northerly winds at 5 to 10 mph, temperatures will likely trend closer to average with highs in the mid 80s. It should feel nice!

Dry and Nice Thursday: Thursday is shaping up to be our driest day of the week. We’ll likely start Thursday morning off with temperatures in the low-to-mid 60s. Cooler temperatures will be possible in north Alabama.

High Temperatures Next 7 Days (WBRC)

We should see a partly cloudy sky Thursday with high temperatures climbing into the mid 80s. It may end up a little cooler in north-northeast Alabama with highs in the lower 80s thanks to northeasterly winds. Humidity levels won’t be high, so it should feel nice outside.

Isolated Storms Possible Friday: We will likely see rain chances return Friday afternoon as another weak disturbance develops across the Southeast. Friday morning will likely start out in the mid 60s. Highs are expected to climb into the mid 80s. We will introduce a 30 percent chance for isolated storms Friday afternoon and evening. Severe weather is not expected, but we can’t rule out lightning and pockets of heavy rainfall.

Next Big Thing: The big story this weekend is the arrival of a cold front. The latest models are now hinting that our best chance to see rain will likely occur Saturday afternoon and evening. I’ve increased our rain chances to 60 percent on Saturday. Saturday will likely end up mostly cloudy with highs in the low-to-mid 80s.

Future Radar Sat. 6 p.m. (WBRC)

Severe weather appears low Saturday, but we can’t rule out storms capable of producing heavy rainfall, lightning, and gusty winds. Remember that if thunder roars, go indoors! Rain chances could linger into Sunday morning, but I think we’ll end up mostly dry Sunday afternoon with highs in the mid 80s. Next week is looking mostly dry with near-average temperatures with highs in the mid-to-upper 80s and overnight temperatures in the low-to-mid 60s.

Tropical Update: Hurricane Lee has undergone an eyewall-replacement cycle which has allowed the storm to grow in size. Winds are down to a 115 mph, but it remains a major hurricane. Lee will likely make that turn to the north over the next 24 hours and stay just to the west of Bermuda by Thursday night. The large size of Lee will help generate a high rip current threat all along the east coast this week.

Hurricane Lee (WBRC)

Hurricane Lee will likely weaken a little as it moves over colder waters, but it will be a large storm that will produce strong winds and heavy rainfall. Maine and parts of Canada are now under the cone of where Lee could make landfall this weekend. Impacts are looking more likely, so residents in these areas should prepare for a strong tropical storm or Category 1 hurricane Saturday night into Sunday morning.

Margot became a hurricane yesterday. Winds as of this morning are up to 85 mph making it a Category 1 hurricane. It is forecast to become a Category 2 hurricane with winds up to 100 mph by tonight. Margot will likely remain over the Central Atlantic Ocean and will not impact the United States.

Tropical Update (WBRC)

We continue to watch a tropical wave located just southwest of the Cabo Verde Islands. Odds are now at 70 percent (high) that this tropical wave will become our next tropical depression or storm over the next seven days. If this system becomes a tropical storm, it will be called Nigel. It is forecast to move into the central Atlantic, but it remains too early to know if it’ll have any impact on the United States. It’ll be the next thing to watch going into this weekend and into next week.

