End of the escape: What happened in the final moments of Vicky & Casey White’s run from the law

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - You’ve likely seen some of the video of the capture of Vicky and Casey White, but now for the first time, we’re learning exclusive new details about the last minutes of their run from the law, and what happened in the chaotic last few minutes of Vicky’s life.

The U.S. Marshals Task Force tracking the pair knew they had made it to Evansville, Indiana because a car wash owner found a truck the pair had used in their escape on April 29, 2022 abandoned at his business days later on May 4. But the task force wasn’t sure the pair were still in the area until an Evansville police detective called in a tip that he had seen a Cadillac matching the description of the car investigators thought the Whites were using, parked at a motel along Highway 41 in Evansville. That’s where task force investigator and Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Deputy Curt Allthoff set up surveillance on the morning of May 9.

“We were able to get our binoculars out and kind of watch---we just stayed right there and watched that,” Allthoff recalls. “I saw the white female, which later was Vicky White obviously, but I couldn’t really recognize her, so I asked over the radio, all the guys were in this area, so I asked “I think this is her?” And they asked--did she walk with a waddle. She had bags and was loading up in the Cadillac, and she had that waddle like you saw in the jail footage, so I knew that was her. A short time later Casey walked out and was leaned all the way over and had a crutch, and walked to the driver’s side of the Cadillac, put the crutch in and got in. We deal with a lot of violent criminals with the Marshals task force, so that’s not out of the ordinary. But what’s out of the ordinary is why they’re in Evansville, IN. Evansville---which is not a small town, but not a big town either---so how did they end up here?”

That surprise appearance by the pair upended what were still-formulating plans by the Task Force to bring in more assets, including an armored vehicle, to attempt to arrest the two at the motel.

“We were going to contain them into that hotel room---we do a contain and callout,” Allthoff says. “So whatever happens from there, obviously what was going to happen was they were probably going to shoot it out--he was going to shoot it out, but there would’ve been gas involved and all that. We don’t want to get in a pursuit--they put everyone else in danger on the road and we didn’t want that.”

But, before marshals could get an armored personnel carrier and more assets in place, the Whites took off, and at first didn’t appear to know they had been spotted, until they got to the intersection of Lynch Rd. and Hwy 41, and spotted a sheriff’s K-9 unit vehicle at the intersection.

“He got into traffic and a big truck started honking at him,” Allthoff remembers. “He started honking at him, and attention started going toward him and he couldn’t go anywhere. So at that time you saw the Cadillac which was in the left lane, switched over to the right lane.”

With Casey White driving and Vicky White in the passenger seat, the pair took off in their Cadillac but only made it about a mile up Highway 41 when they tried to turn onto a side street, but ended up racing through the parking lot then the grass of the Anchor Industries plant.

“Once they got through the parking lot, they turned back through this grassy parking lot and as soon as they made that turn, you can see there’s a body of water right there, you’re not gonna get a car through that, so they turned back and came back east up the grass,” recalls Indiana State Trooper Justin Bean.

Bean, a member of the Marshals Task Force, was in his unmarked truck and pursuing the Whites onto the Anchor Industries property.

“Myself and another officer behind me decided to continue coming South through this grassy area, and that’s what we did,” Bean says. “Trying to box them in, that’s exactly what we’re doing. They’ve got water there, this large ditch here, you’re not gonna get a car through this either. Where the actual car stopped from when I hit him, we were probably maybe less than three feet from the edge of the ditch. We were parallel with the ditch, and I came around and struck him in the driver’s side front bumper area.”

That impact momentarily knocked Bean’s rifle out of place.

“I reached down to grab that, and as I came back up to get on target, that’s when I saw a firearm come up from the passenger side, which we knew were Vicky was standing at,” Bean remembers. “And I saw Curt and a couple of the other vehicles start to get out of their vehicles start to give orders. Right about that time Casey--he was starting to comply, I believe, and he put his foot outside the vehicle, but simultaneously put it right back in, but that’s when another deputy struck their vehicle, sending it into the ditch and landing on the passenger side. I jumped out of my vehicle, and seconds to milliseconds later is when I heard the first gunshot go off.”

“You had seen Vicky with the weapon and it’s pretty clear she’s fired on herself?,” asked WBRC On Your Side Investigator Jonathan Hardison.

“At that point you don’t know,” Bean replied. “This ditch is approximately four feet tall, covered up about half the car, so we weren’t really sure where that actually went. You also have lights and sirens going. None of us other officers were aware if it was the suspects firing or if one of the other officers saw what I saw and took a shot at the time. I could see him through the front windshield of the car--he was yelling and repeating that Vicky had shot herself. You talk to the officers, slow everything down, and we work as a cohesive unit and team to go in and solve the problem. Casey was able to stick his hands straight out the window and show us he was not armed at the time. We still could not see Vicky. Once we got compliance, I then made my way over to the vehicle and assisted Casey out. He was--I’m not a small guy myself, but he was quite large, very tall. As I started to pull him out, I needed assistance pulling him out because he just kept coming out of the vehicle.”

“Everybody is trying to figure out where the firearm is, as you’re trying to get help to her but also make sure nobody else gets hurt?” Hardison asked. “Correct. There’s no written rule set of how you do stuff like that,” Bean says. “You go off instinct, you read the situation you’re dealing with, and react to that.”

And now we’re learning for the first time that investigators determined the bullet that Vicky White fired on herself ended up exiting her head and hitting Casey White in the back of the head.

“There’s no doubt there was some sort of relationship between the two of them and they obviously cared for one another,” Bean says. “At least, in Casey’s aspect of it. You could definitely tell he was very concerned for her health, especially after the incident. There was definitely some emotions from him.”

Looking back at how law enforcement handled those frenetic last moments of Casey and Vicky White’s escape, Bean says “It’s an unfortunate situation, but for us, it ended one of the better ways it could’ve. It’s not where we wanted this to end up, but in the public’s eyes and for the safety of the public, it really couldn’t have worked out better. The only way that it would’ve been better for everybody, would’ve been if they had given up peacefully---which is what we ultimately want in any scene or situation that we’re dealing with.”

The marshals task force in Southern Indiana has already apprehended more than 200 suspects in the first half of this year, and Trooper Bean says that experience helped them manage a situation that could’ve ended much more violently.

“I would say it’s in my top five, maybe my top two,” Bean estimates. “I’ve been doing this quite some time and a lot of stuff we do goes under the radar and it’s meant to go under the radar, but there’s also bigger cases I’ve been involved in, and proud to be involved in, but this is definitely near the top. Everybody felt we did what needed to be done at the right times. I would say again, on the law enforcement side of things it was a very successful apprehension.”

