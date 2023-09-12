LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact Us

The City of Jacksonville remembering one of their own heroes lost on 9/11

By Reggie Kyle
Published: Sep. 11, 2023 at 10:51 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Jacksonville, Ala. (WBRC) - The city of Jacksonville held a memorial to remember the victims of the 9/11 attacks. Major Dwayne Williams, a resident of Jacksonville was mentioned in the ceremony.

Major Williams was working at the Pentagon when he was killed by terrorists who hijacked four commercial airliners early morning on September 11, 2001.

The city of Jacksonville held the ceremony in front of the monument his mother, Pearl Williams, raised funds to build after he died.

Major Williams’ family said that his body was missing for 10 days after the attacks. They explained that although his body was finally identified life as they knew it, changed forever.

“To hear from military people who knew my brother in a way I didn’t know as a military hero, a leader on the battlefield, a person they knew they could count on and a person who was willing to give his life,” says Roy Williams.

Pearl Williams fulfilled her dream of building a monument so people in Jacksonville could honor her son. With her health declining, the family says it’s their obligation to continue her legacy by keeping Dwayne’s memory alive.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A search crew located the 9-year-old’s body at 6:40 p.m. Sunday, according to agency. following...
Father, 9-year-old son die after jet ski collides with barge on a Tennessee lake
Hoover Police respond to residential burglary in progress
Hoover Police respond to residential burglary in progress Saturday afternoon
The Texas Longhorns defeated Alabama 34-24 Saturday September 9, 2023
Texas moves into the top 5, Alabama tumbles in latest AP Poll
Alabama quarterback Jalen Milroe (4) runs from the defense against Texas at Bryant-Denny...
Nick Saban considered benching Jalen Milroe amidst struggles against Texas
The shooting happened on Dewey Heights Road Sunday.
Man found shot to death in driveway of vacant home in Jefferson Co.

Latest News

The Jefferson County school system is adjusting to the new literacy law.
How Jefferson County Schools are adjusting to new literacy requirements
How schools are adjusting to new literacy law
How schools are adjusting to new literacy law
Emotional toll of 9/11
Emotional toll of 9/11
Joshua Dale Salters
Brookwood man arrested in Coaling after impersonating a peace officer