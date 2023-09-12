The City of Jacksonville remembering one of their own heroes lost on 9/11

Jacksonville, Ala. (WBRC) - The city of Jacksonville held a memorial to remember the victims of the 9/11 attacks. Major Dwayne Williams, a resident of Jacksonville was mentioned in the ceremony.

Major Williams was working at the Pentagon when he was killed by terrorists who hijacked four commercial airliners early morning on September 11, 2001.

The city of Jacksonville held the ceremony in front of the monument his mother, Pearl Williams, raised funds to build after he died.

Major Williams’ family said that his body was missing for 10 days after the attacks. They explained that although his body was finally identified life as they knew it, changed forever.

“To hear from military people who knew my brother in a way I didn’t know as a military hero, a leader on the battlefield, a person they knew they could count on and a person who was willing to give his life,” says Roy Williams.

Pearl Williams fulfilled her dream of building a monument so people in Jacksonville could honor her son. With her health declining, the family says it’s their obligation to continue her legacy by keeping Dwayne’s memory alive.

