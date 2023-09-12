Calera Police and Fire host 9/11 stair climb challenge

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Calera Police and Fire remembering the September 11 attacks. To honor the first responders who lost their lives on 9/11, officers and firefighters participated in a relay race stair climb challenge.

Calera police officers and firefighters split up into two mixed teams and climbed 110 stories in full gear. In the end, the teams tied.

As Calera’s first responders climbed the steps, Chief Hyche said that all he could think about was the responders who died on 9/11.

“Pretty much knowingly going to their death climbing those stairs with that gear trying to save lives. That’s got to be going through your mind when you’re doing this,” Hyche said.

Calera Fire Deputy Chief Shane Stoudenmire reflected on the bravery of the first responders on 9/11 as well.

“You know they pulled up, saw the towers burning, looked up and at some point, they knew we weren’t going to make it out of this, but they went anyway,” Stoudenmire said.

Stoudenmire emphasized this day is should always be about never forgetting the first responders and people who died.

“And that’s the mindset we in the fire service and the police officers have is that we have to go no matter what,” Stoudenmire said. “That’s what our commitment is and it brings that home every year at this time.”

The idea for the event came from Workout Anytime Fitness owner Cedric Bridges who said they plan to host this event every year.

“It’s just an opportunity for us to show the victims of 9/11 and the heroes how much we appreciate what they did,” Bridges said.

As Calera police officers and firefighters climbed each step they were cheered on and supported by a few city councilors.

Calvin Morgan said, “To come out and be part of this with them and let them know how proud we are as city leaders it was just fantastic.”

Debby Byers said, “It’s a sad occasion that we do this but it’s very honoring to me to symbolize what happened on 9/11.”

Today marks the 22nd anniversary of 9/11 and the ultimate sacrifice these men and women made on that day.

