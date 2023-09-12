LawCall
Businesses celebrating ‘win’ despite Bama loss Saturday night

By Bryan Henry
Published: Sep. 11, 2023 at 7:16 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Although Alabama lost in their game against Texas, Tuscaloosa business owners are still counting it as a big win.

There had been some estimates that Tuscaloosa could see around 200-thousand fans. Those who were in the thick of it say they believe it.

Officials with the Tuscaloosa National Airport reported more than 800 flights starting on Friday through Sunday. They said that there were hundreds of planes that arrived and parked at the airport.

Closer to town, restaurant managers expected a busy weekend and they got it. Andreinne Hyche, manager of Urban Bar and Kitchen said Texas fans paid a visit and mixed in well with the Bama folks.

“On Saturday we definitely had a lot of Longhorn fans in here. I would say a little more than Alabama fans, I would say.. probably 60 40 but definitely still rolling with the Tide,” said Hyche.

Before the weekend, many business owners prepared by buying extra supplies for the bigger crowds. Will Turner with World Of Beer was one of those owners, and he said most of his supply was empty at the end.

“We definitely ran through quite a bit of product. We didn’t necessarily sell out any one specific beer, but we did a great job ordering it,” said Turner.

Turner estimated from Friday through Saturday night after the game World of Beer served more than 5,000 customers, by far one of the busiest weekends for Turner. Unlike Saturday night in Bryant-Denny, the game plan went as planned for Turner.

“I think we proved a lot to ourselves as well as others. We met every expectation that we had and looking forward to the future,” said Turner said.

The future meaning when Alabama plays at home again in two weeks against Ole Miss. If history is any guide Urban Bar and Kitchen looks to do well again, too.

“We probably did.. fed about between 200 to 300 people between Friday and Saturday,” said Hyche.

Even though the Tide plays away this weekend, businesses still expect to do well because it is after all, football season and many people come to watch the games.

