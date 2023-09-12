Brookwood man arrested in Coaling after impersonating a peace officer

COALING, Ala. (WBRC) - On Sept. 5, the Coaling Police Department received a complaint regarding a car that had been equipped with police-like lights and a siren.

According to reports, the person who made the complaint was driving when a 2001 Ford Explorer Sport Trac with police lights and a siren got behind them and turned on the emergency equipment. The driver thought the vehicle was the police and pulled over, but the driver of the Ford Explorer waived them around.

Once the complainant pulled away, they contacted a second party to tell them about the situation. The Vance Police Department was then notified, and information was passed on to the Coaling PD.

Officers located the vehicle involved in the complaint in the Coaling Marathon parking lot. When officers found the vehicle, it had the police lights on. Police then made contact with the driver, Joshua Dale Salters of Brookwood.

In a search of Slaters’ vehicle, police found 5 grams of methamphetamine, 12 counterfeit $100 bills, a ski mask, handcuffs, a recovery agent badge, two hand guns, a tactical vest, an Air Soft AR 15 rifle, 9mm ammo and 223 rounds and brass knuckles. According to officials, some of the items Slaters had in his possession looked like law enforcement equipment.

Items uncovers in car search (Coaling Police Department)

Slaters was charged with possession of a forged instrument, possession of dangerous drugs, possession of brass knuckles and impersonation of a peace officer.

