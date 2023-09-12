LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact Us

Brookwood man arrested in Coaling after impersonating a peace officer

Joshua Dale Salters
Joshua Dale Salters(Coaling Police Department)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Sep. 11, 2023 at 9:14 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COALING, Ala. (WBRC) - On Sept. 5, the Coaling Police Department received a complaint regarding a car that had been equipped with police-like lights and a siren.

According to reports, the person who made the complaint was driving when a 2001 Ford Explorer Sport Trac with police lights and a siren got behind them and turned on the emergency equipment. The driver thought the vehicle was the police and pulled over, but the driver of the Ford Explorer waived them around.

Once the complainant pulled away, they contacted a second party to tell them about the situation. The Vance Police Department was then notified, and information was passed on to the Coaling PD.

Officers located the vehicle involved in the complaint in the Coaling Marathon parking lot. When officers found the vehicle, it had the police lights on. Police then made contact with the driver, Joshua Dale Salters of Brookwood.

In a search of Slaters’ vehicle, police found 5 grams of methamphetamine, 12 counterfeit $100 bills, a ski mask, handcuffs, a recovery agent badge, two hand guns, a tactical vest, an Air Soft AR 15 rifle, 9mm ammo and 223 rounds and brass knuckles. According to officials, some of the items Slaters had in his possession looked like law enforcement equipment.

Items uncovers in car search
Items uncovers in car search(Coaling Police Department)

Slaters was charged with possession of a forged instrument, possession of dangerous drugs, possession of brass knuckles and impersonation of a peace officer.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A search crew located the 9-year-old’s body at 6:40 p.m. Sunday, according to agency. following...
Father, 9-year-old son die after jet ski collides with barge on a Tennessee lake
Hoover Police respond to residential burglary in progress
Hoover Police respond to residential burglary in progress Saturday afternoon
The Texas Longhorns defeated Alabama 34-24 Saturday September 9, 2023
Texas moves into the top 5, Alabama tumbles in latest AP Poll
Alabama quarterback Jalen Milroe (4) runs from the defense against Texas at Bryant-Denny...
Nick Saban considered benching Jalen Milroe amidst struggles against Texas
The shooting happened on Dewey Heights Road Sunday.
Man found shot to death in driveway of vacant home in Jefferson Co.

Latest News

How the September 11th attacks are taught in school
How teachers educate students about the 9/11 tragedy
Overcrowding at the Tuscaloosa animal shelter
Pet adoption event this weekend at Tuscaloosa Metro Animal Shelter
Calera Police and Fire remember 9/11 attacks
Calera Police and Fire host 9/11 stair climb challenge
Hoover Fire gets new life-saving equipment
Hoover fire department gets a new rescue unit to improve response time