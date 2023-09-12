18-wheeler driver killed Monday in I-459 crash

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The driver of an 18-wheeler was killed Monday afternoon on I-459.

The driver has not yet been identified. The Jefferson County Coroner said the man was the only person in the 18-wheeler that was involved in a multi-vehicle wreck.

The crash happened on I-459 North at the Liberty Parkway access ramp in Vestavia.

State Troopers are investigating the crash.

