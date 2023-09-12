LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact Us

18-wheeler driver killed Monday in I-459 crash

The crash happened on I-459 North at the Liberty Parkway access ramp in Vestavia.
The crash happened on I-459 North at the Liberty Parkway access ramp in Vestavia.((MGN))
By WBRC Staff
Published: Sep. 12, 2023 at 10:05 AM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The driver of an 18-wheeler was killed Monday afternoon on I-459.

The driver has not yet been identified. The Jefferson County Coroner said the man was the only person in the 18-wheeler that was involved in a multi-vehicle wreck.

The crash happened on I-459 North at the Liberty Parkway access ramp in Vestavia.

123movies-i.net

State Troopers are investigating the crash.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A customer at a Whataburger location in Daphne, Alabama filmed a rat scurrying among stacks of...
Whataburger customer spots rat in drive-thru in Alabama
WBRC stock graphic
Two people dead after head-on collision in Birmingham
FILE - The ESPN logo is seen prior to an NFL football game between the Cincinnati Bengals and...
Disney, Charter settle cable dispute hours before ‘Monday Night Football’ season opener
A search crew located the 9-year-old’s body at 6:40 p.m. Sunday, according to agency. following...
Father, 9-year-old son die after jet ski collides with barge on a Tennessee lake
Playhouse II Birmingham
2 innocent bystanders struck by gunfire at Playhouse II nightclub, 1 has life-threatening injuries

Latest News

Messer Airport Highway Water Rescue
Messer Airport Highway Water Rescue
The water main break happened on Messer Airport Highway and 33rd Street North.
Woman rescued from car after flooding on Birmingham road
The Auburn Police Department is investigating a weekend assault on West Magnolia Avenue that...
Auburn Police Department asking public’s help in weekend assault investigation
Tye' Stevens
Bonnell Drive capital murder suspect apprehended by U.S. Marshals in Anniston