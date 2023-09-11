Two people dead after head-on collision in Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A two-vehicle accident early Sunday morning claimed the life of two people.

Jayla Nicole Rowe, 28, of Birmingham, and Earian Rakim King, 30, of Fairfield, both lost their lives when their vehicles collided head-on in the 1300 block of Springville Road in Birmingham.







Rowe was pronounced dead on the scene while King was transported to UAB Hospital where he later died as a result of his injuries from the crash.

The crash occurred at 1:11 a.m. Sunday morning, according to Monday’s Jefferson County Coroner’s report.

