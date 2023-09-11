LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact Us

Two people dead after head-on collision in Birmingham

WBRC stock graphic
WBRC stock graphic(WBRC)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Sep. 11, 2023 at 7:12 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A two-vehicle accident early Sunday morning claimed the life of two people.

Jayla Nicole Rowe, 28, of Birmingham, and Earian Rakim King, 30, of Fairfield, both lost their lives when their vehicles collided head-on in the 1300 block of Springville Road in Birmingham.



Rowe was pronounced dead on the scene while King was transported to UAB Hospital where he later died as a result of his injuries from the crash.

The crash occurred at 1:11 a.m. Sunday morning, according to Monday’s Jefferson County Coroner’s report.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Texas Longhorns defeated Alabama 34-24 Saturday September 9, 2023
Texas moves into the top 5, Alabama tumbles in latest AP Poll
Hoover Police respond to residential burglary in progress
Hoover Police respond to residential burglary in progress Saturday afternoon
Officials are still searching for a missing 9-year-old boy following a jet ski accident on...
Father dead, 9-year-old son missing after jet ski collides with barge on a Tennessee lake
The shooting happened on Dewey Heights Road Sunday.
Man found shot to death in driveway of vacant home in Jefferson Co.

Latest News

Fatal house fire.
Victim identified in early September Birmingham house fire
The vacant office buildings on Bagby Dr in Homewood could soon transform into apartments.
New Homewood apartments proposed for marginalized communities
VA looks to help veterans struggling with mental health
Birmingham VA aims to connect veterans with community during National Suicide Prevention Week
VA looks to help veterans struggling with mental health
VA looks to help veterans struggling with mental health