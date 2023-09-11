New Homewood apartments proposed for marginalized communities

HOMEWOOD, Ala. (WBRC) - New apartments may soon be coming to Homewood, specially made for two specific groups of people: Those with intellectual or developmental disabilities and LGBTQ-affirming seniors.

The plan is for the buildings at 55 and 65 Bagby Drive to be transformed into the mixed-use facilities. This is right beside the Magic City Acceptance Academy.

During the planning commission meeting this week, developers explained the two vacant office buildings would be transformed into residential and commercial spaces. Besides 169 apartments, there would also be a fully-functioning doctor’s office for general health check-ups and social services for counseling or coaching.

John Chapman with Farris Properties says it would be one of the first of its kind nationwide.

“There are less than two dozen projects like this across the country that creates this amazing ecosystem for two communities who have been marginalized for their entire lives and who really are seeking this ability to live independently but also have social services that surround them and the ability to participate in community events,” he explained.

The Homewood Planning Commission approved the plan 8 to 0 Tuesday and it now goes to the City Council for approval.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.