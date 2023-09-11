LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact Us

Mother shares importance of forgiveness after losing son in 9/11 attacks

By Gillian Brooks
Published: Sep. 11, 2023 at 12:18 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Every year, the cities of Homewood, Vestavia, and Mountain Brook put on the Patriot Day Ceremony to honor the lives lost on Sept. 11, 2001.

This year, Melissa Turnage was the guest speaker. Turnage lost her son, Adam, in the terrorist attacks. Adam worked for a banking and investment company in the North Tower of the World Trade Center.

“Fun, full of life, energetic, loved everything he was doing, handsome, creative. He was a big package,” said Turnage.

Turnage said she will always have a hole in her heart, but forgiving the men responsible for the attacks has made her grief easier.

“If I had not been able to forgive the terrorists, I would still be in a horrible state of grieving,” said Turnage.

On Monday, she shared how the power of forgiveness can change the outlook on life. She hopes anyone who hears her story is more forgiving in their everyday lives.

“If you allow yourself to release some of that. That could be 10 years from now, or 20. It doesn’t matter. At some point in your life, to let that easily go.”

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A search crew located the 9-year-old’s body at 6:40 p.m. Sunday, according to agency. following...
Father, 9-year-old son die after jet ski collides with barge on a Tennessee lake
The Texas Longhorns defeated Alabama 34-24 Saturday September 9, 2023
Texas moves into the top 5, Alabama tumbles in latest AP Poll
Hoover Police respond to residential burglary in progress
Hoover Police respond to residential burglary in progress Saturday afternoon
The shooting happened on Dewey Heights Road Sunday.
Man found shot to death in driveway of vacant home in Jefferson Co.
Alabama quarterback Jalen Milroe (4) runs from the defense against Texas at Bryant-Denny...
Nick Saban considered benching Jalen Milroe amidst struggles against Texas

Latest News

Source: WBRC video
Mom of man killed on 9/11 shares message of forgiveness
Playhouse II Birmingham
2 innocent bystanders struck by gunfire at Playhouse II nightclub, 1 has life-threatening injuries
Source: WBRC video
Alabama Fire College to host September 11 Memorial Ceremony
WBRC stock graphic
Two people dead after head-on collision in Birmingham