LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact Us

Hawaii volcano Kilauea erupts, shooting out lava fountains

Lava was remaining along a dropped down block of the caldera and the edge of Halemaumau crater,...
Lava was remaining along a dropped down block of the caldera and the edge of Halemaumau crater, but authorities stressed hazards were being assessed and that the eruption was “dynamic.”(USGS)
By HNN Staff and Gray News staff
Published: Sep. 10, 2023 at 10:09 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (KHNL/Gray News) - Hawaii’s Kilauea volcano started erupting Sunday afternoon at the summit crater, shooting out fountains of lava after a lengthy period of elevated seismic activity.

In the wake of the eruption, the U.S. Geological Survey elevated the volcano’s alert level to warning. The aviation color code is now red, as potential hazards from the eruption are evaluated.

Authorities indicated there was no immediate danger from the eruption to downslope communities, KHNL reports.

The eruption started at 3:15 p.m. Sunday, the Hawaiian Volcano Observatory reported.

Lava was remaining along a dropped down block of the caldera and the edge of Halemaumau crater, but authorities stressed hazards were being assessed and that the eruption was “dynamic.”

“HVO will continue to monitor this activity closely and report any significant changes in future notices,” officials said, adding all activity was confined to Hawaiian Volcanoes National Park.

Webcam images showed fountains of lava shooting into the air.

The volcano last erupted in January — and that eruption ran through March, creating a fiery spectacle and a deep lava lake but remaining within the crater.

Copyright 2023 KHNL via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hoover Police respond to residential burglary in progress
Hoover Police respond to residential burglary in progress Saturday afternoon
Jared Sevey, 38, is accused of shooting and killing a CVS employee at a store in Mesa, Arizona.
Man accused of killing manager at CVS Pharmacy: ‘I bet he ain’t talking no more’
New signs reminding you to put up your valuables, lock your car
Birmingham Police warn ‘Hide it, lock it, keep it.’
Man charged in wreck that killed 11-year-old brother
New information released in deadly Alabaster wreck
The Texas Longhorns defeated Alabama 34-24 Saturday September 9, 2023
Texas moves into the top 5, Alabama tumbles in latest AP Poll

Latest News

This satellite image provided by the National Oceanographic and Atmospheric Administration...
Hurricane Lee unleashes heavy swell on northern Caribbean as it restrengthens over open waters
The vacant office buildings on Bagby Dr in Homewood could soon transform into apartments.
New Homewood apartments proposed for marginalized communities
VA looks to help veterans struggling with mental health
Birmingham VA aims to connect veterans with community during National Suicide Prevention Week
VA looks to help veterans struggling with mental health
VA looks to help veterans struggling with mental health