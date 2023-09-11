First Alert Weather Extra debuts on broadcast Sept. 11, Inside Edition slides to new time slot

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - WBRC FOX6 News is excited to announce its First Alert Weather Extra program is debuting on broadcast effective Monday, September 11.

First Alert Weather Extra has been previously available exclusively on streaming services since January 2022.

WBRC’s 30-minute all-weather show goes beyond the daily forecast and is an extension of the First Alert Weather team’s expertise and ability to communicate the weather story to our area. WBRC’s team of experts cover stories that not only impact us here in Alabama, but also bring a focus of weather to other parts of the country and the world. WBRC’s seven meteorologists put an emphasis on how weather has an impact on humans and our environment, highlighting stories of people helping one another.

This programming addition means Inside Edition will begin airing Monday-Thursday at 11:05 p.m. and on Fridays at 11:35 p.m. during high school football season.

WBRC Sideline will continue airing Friday nights at 10:25 p.m.

