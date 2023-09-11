First Alert Weather: An isolated rain chance Monday

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Good morning and happy Monday. We are starting off the day with temperatures in the 60s north of Interstate 20 and into the lower 70s to the south. Visibility is mostly fine, but we can’t completely rule out some patchy fog in parts of Marion, Winston, and Cullman counties. Any fog that develops this morning will likely dissipate by 8 a.m. First Alert AccuTrack Satellite and Radar is showing us mostly dry with a mostly clear to partly cloudy sky. A few showers can’t be ruled out in far east Alabama this morning, but most of us will remain dry for the morning commute.

First Alert Commute Forecast (WBRC)

We continue to monitor a weak disturbance in Georgia that is producing a few showers there. With this system lingering across Georgia, we will hold on to a 10 to 20 percent chance for isolated showers this afternoon mainly for areas along and east of Interstate 65. We should end up with a partly cloudy sky this afternoon with highs in the upper 80s and lower 90s. Winds will likely come from the west this afternoon at 5 to 10 mph. If you have any evening plans, we’ll likely remain partly cloudy with temperatures cooling into the low to mid 80s around 7 p.m. A stray shower can’t be ruled out before 9 p.m. West Alabama will likely remain dry.

Next Big Thing: The big story this week is the arrival of a cold front tomorrow. We’ll likely start tomorrow morning mostly dry with temperatures in the upper 60s and lower 70s.

Future Radar - 1 p.m. (WBRC)

An approaching cold front should give us a chance to see widely scattered showers and a few storms during the afternoon and evening hours tomorrow. We are looking at a partly sunny to mostly cloudy sky Tuesday with highs in the lower 90s. Rain chance tomorrow around 30 percent. Any storm that forms tomorrow could produce heavy rainfall, gusty winds, and frequent lightning, but severe weather appears unlikely in this setup.

Cooler Temperatures Expected by Midweek: A cold front is forecast to move into central Alabama Tuesday evening. It will likely lower our humidity levels a bit and cool our high temperatures down into the mid 80s. I think we’ll end up mostly cloudy to partly sunny Wednesday afternoon with highs near 85F. We’ll hold on to a 20 percent chance for isolated showers mainly for areas southeast of Birmingham.

Muggy Meter (WBRC)

Thursday will end up mostly dry with a partly cloudy sky. Morning temperatures are expected to cool into the mid 60s with afternoon highs in the mid 80s. A stray shower can’t be ruled out southeast of Birmingham Thursday afternoon. Rain chances will only be at 10 percent.

Widely Scattered Showers Possible Friday and Saturday: We are looking at another disturbance that could produce a few showers or storms across central Alabama Friday and Saturday. I’ve increased the chance for rain to 30 percent. We will likely see morning temperatures cool into the mid-to-upper 60s with highs in the low-to-mid 80s. Most of the activity that forms will be scattered and random, so I wouldn’t cancel any outdoor plans. Just make sure you monitor the First Alert Weather app as it’ll let you know if heavy rainfall or lightning is nearby.

Scattered Storms Possible Sunday: The big story over the weekend is the chance for another cold front to push into Alabama. It looks like our best chance to see scattered storms over the next 7 to 10 days will likely occur on Sunday. I’ve increased our rain chance to 50 percent. Sunday will end up mostly cloudy with highs in the lower 80s. Long-range models hint that showers and storms could move through central Alabama Sunday evening. Once the cold front moves through Sunday evening, most of next week will end up dry. High temperatures next week will likely remain in the mid-to-upper 80s with overnight lows in the low-to-mid 60s.

Tropical Update: Hurricane Lee remains a major hurricane with winds up to 120 mph as of the 4 a.m. update. It is moving to the northwest at 7 mph. It is forecast to finally push to the north by the middle of this week. It will not have any direct impact on the southeast coast. Tropical storm conditions will be likely for Bermuda as it moves just to the west of the island Thursday and Friday. A direct hit cannot be ruled out as Bermuda remains in the forecast cone.

Hurricane Lee (WBRC)

Where Lee goes by this weekend remains a big question, but parts of New England will need to continue to watch this storm. Our latest models hint that it could strike parts of Maine or Nova Scotia by this upcoming weekend. The entire U.S. East coast will likely end up with a high rip current threat for most of this week.

Tropical Storm Margot (WBRC)

We are also watching Tropical Storm Margot that continues to spin in the central Atlantic Ocean. Winds are up to 65 mph as it moves to the north at 8 mph. The National Hurricane Center is forecasting Margot to become a Category 1 hurricane late today or tomorrow. The good news is that Margot will push to the north and remain over the open Atlantic. It will not have any impact on the United States.

Tracking The Tropics - Atlantic (WBRC)

The rest of the Atlantic remains active as we monitor two tropical waves. The wave to watch is moving off the coast of Africa. It has a 50 percent (medium) chance to develop into a tropical depression or storm in the next seven days. Most of our long-range models hint that this system will likely develop into our next named storm. The next name up on the 2023 Atlantic list is Nigel. This storm will likely move into the central Atlantic and will need to be watched as it inches closer to the Lesser Antilles by the end of the week. We are at the peak of the hurricane season. Hurricane season officially ends on November 30.

Have a great start to the week!

