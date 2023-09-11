Crash involving 18-wheeler in McCalla leaves 1 dead

McCalla, Ala. (WBRC) - Deputies with the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office responded to a crash involving an 18-wheeler.

The crash took place just before 12 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 11, at the intersection of McAshan Rd and Old Tuscaloosa Highway. According to reports, a pickup truck and an 18-wheeler collided at the intersection.

When authorities responded they found an adult male driver of the pickup truck and took him to UAB Hospital. He was later pronounced dead.

The driver of the 18-wheeler was not injured, according to authorities.

The Jefferson Co. Sheriff’s Traffic Accident Reconstruction Team is still investigating to determine the circumstances of the crash.

