Birmingham VA aims to connect veterans with community during National Suicide Prevention Week

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - National Suicide Prevention Week is September 10 - 16, and one Birmingham organization is working to make sure area veterans have access to support and resources.

“Getting connected and feeling engaged in their community again is an important factor against suicide,” says Kelli Arthur, the Community Engagement and Partnership Director for Birmingham Veterans Affairs.

The Birmingham VA’s number one goal year-round is suicide prevention.

“Suicide is a national issue, with rising rates in the general population, and in addition suicides are higher and are rising faster among veterans than among non-veteran adults,” Arthur says.

The VA knows that when it comes to achieving their goal, they have to have help from the community.

“Suicide is often the result of a complex interaction of risk factors and protective factors at the individual, community, and societal levels,” Arthur says.

This week, they’re hoping to connect veterans in the area with dozens of community partners and programs.

The event will feature 20 community partners and 15 VA programs, all to show area veterans that they have support.

“We hope that this event will spark hope that there is, whether it’s internal to the VA, or external community agencies and resources, that there is somebody that cares and that there is hope and help available,” says Arthur.

The Birmingham VA also wants veterans to know the support won’t stop once the event ends, and that the VA provides help year round.

“We want to encourage veterans service members and family to reach out prior to a crisis for support services and preventative services, because we do believe that preventative services can prevent suicide,” says Arthur.

The Cultivating Connectedness event takes place Wednesday, September 13 from 10 am - 2 pm at the Birmingham VA East Clinic, 7901 Crestwood Blvd., Irondale.

