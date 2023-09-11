Birmingham Police: 2 shot at Earline Cir. apartments

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Police responded to a shooting on Monday afternoon, Sept. 11, at Earline Circle.

Police say two people were shot at an apartment complex. Their injuries are non life-threatening.

No one is currently in custody.

