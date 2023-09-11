LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact Us

Birmingham Police: 2 shot at Earline Cir. apartments

Shooting on Earline Circle.
Shooting on Earline Circle.(Source: Olivianna Calmes/WBRC)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Sep. 11, 2023 at 2:56 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Police responded to a shooting on Monday afternoon, Sept. 11, at Earline Circle.

Police say two people were shot at an apartment complex. Their injuries are non life-threatening.

No one is currently in custody.


embedgooglemap.net

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A search crew located the 9-year-old’s body at 6:40 p.m. Sunday, according to agency. following...
Father, 9-year-old son die after jet ski collides with barge on a Tennessee lake
The Texas Longhorns defeated Alabama 34-24 Saturday September 9, 2023
Texas moves into the top 5, Alabama tumbles in latest AP Poll
Hoover Police respond to residential burglary in progress
Hoover Police respond to residential burglary in progress Saturday afternoon
Alabama quarterback Jalen Milroe (4) runs from the defense against Texas at Bryant-Denny...
Nick Saban considered benching Jalen Milroe amidst struggles against Texas
The shooting happened on Dewey Heights Road Sunday.
Man found shot to death in driveway of vacant home in Jefferson Co.

Latest News

Mother honors her son who died in 9/11 attacks.
Homewood mother shares importance of forgiveness after losing son in 9/11 attacks
A three-judge panel has refused to pause an order to draw new congressional districts in...
Judges refuse to pause order for Alabama to draw new congressional districts while state appeals
8% mortgage rates coming?
Source: WBRC video
Mom of man killed on 9/11 shares message of forgiveness