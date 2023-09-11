Birmingham Police: 2 shot at Earline Cir. apartments
Published: Sep. 11, 2023 at 2:56 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Police responded to a shooting on Monday afternoon, Sept. 11, at Earline Circle.
Police say two people were shot at an apartment complex. Their injuries are non life-threatening.
No one is currently in custody.
