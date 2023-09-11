Birmingham Barons announce new ownership group
Published: Sep. 11, 2023 at 4:25 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Birmingham Barons made a major announcement Monday morning that they now have a new owner.
Diamond Baseball Holdings (DBH) bought the team from current owners Jeff and Stan Logan. The Logans will remain involved with the club in an advisory capacity.
DBH owns dozens of other minor league baseball teams across the country.
The Birmingham Barons will still be the Double-A affiliate of the Chicago White Sox.
The new ownership group says they’re excited to continue the tradition of Barons baseball.
