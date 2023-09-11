Birmingham Barons announce new ownership group

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Birmingham Barons made a major announcement Monday morning that they now have a new owner.

Diamond Baseball Holdings (DBH) bought the team from current owners Jeff and Stan Logan. The Logans will remain involved with the club in an advisory capacity.

“Our family is deeply grateful for the passionate support of Barons fans and the greater Birmingham community. We are so proud of what we’ve all been able to build here together,” said Don, Jeff, and Stan Logan, owners of the Birmingham Barons. “It’s the right time for us to pass the baton to Pat, Peter, and the rest of the DBH team, who we know will preserve and celebrate the fan experience and community connection that defines the Barons.”

DBH owns dozens of other minor league baseball teams across the country.

The Birmingham Barons will still be the Double-A affiliate of the Chicago White Sox.

The new ownership group says they’re excited to continue the tradition of Barons baseball.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.