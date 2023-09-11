Auburn Police Department asking public’s help in weekend assault investigation
AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - The Auburn Police Department is investigating a weekend assault on West Magnolia Avenue that left two people injured.
Officials say they responded to a residential apartment complex in the 700 block of West Magnolia Ave. in reference to an assault complaint in the early hours of September 10.
Officers located two victims who sustained non-life threatening injuries. Both victims were transported to area hospitals where they were treated for their injuries and released.
Officials say during the investigation, it was determined that a physical altercation occurred in the parking lot of the apartment complex that involved the two victims and another individual who has already been identified.
Anyone with information can call the Auburn Police Department at 334-501-3100, the tip line at 334-246-1391 or emailing police@auburnalabama.org. You may remain anonymous.
Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.