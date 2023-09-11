Ashley Mac’s - Feta, Artichoke, and Roasted Red Pepper Dip

Feta Artichoke, and Roasted Red Pepper Dip

Ingredients

2 12-ounce jars roasted red peppers, chopped, and patted dry on paper towels

1 14-ounce can artichoke hearts, drained and chopped

8 ounces crumbled feta cheese

1 cup mayonnaise

2 cloves garlic, minced

Bagel chips or sliced toasted bqguette, to serve.



Garnish: crumbled feta cheese

Directions

Preheat oven to 350°. In a medium bowl, stir together red peppers, artichokes, feta, mayonnaise, and garlic. Spread in a 11x8-inch (2½ quart) baking dish. Bake until edges and top are starting to brown and beginning to bubble, 15 to 20 minutes. Serve hot with bagel chips or pita chips. Garnish with crumbled feta cheese, if desired.

