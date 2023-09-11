Alabama Fire College to host September 11 Memorial Ceremony

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - On this day of remembrance when many people are looking back at the events of September 11 attacks, one Tuscaloosa agency that trains firefighters is also acknowledging those first responders who paid the ultimate sacrifice.

The Alabama Fire College will host a brief memorial service Monday inside the college’s amphitheater in remembrance of those who died on September 11, 2001. Previously over the years, the Alabama Fire College would host this event at its memorial for fallen firefighters.

Matt Russell, the executive director of the Alabama Fire College, calls it a time to remember firefighters, other first responders, and victims who were killed on 9/11. They typically invite a member of the military, law enforcement, or public safety to be the guest speaker at the event.

It’s also a time for them to reflect on why they serve others.

“Yes, so what we do at the Fire College, we train people. We train firefighters and emergency responders. It’s often good for us to remember why we do what we do,” Russell said. “The fact that those guys sacrificed themselves for the benefit of the citizens and their coworkers should be remembered. It should be held in high regard.”

The memorial service is set for 9 a.m. Monday. Staff, students, and other guests of the Alabama Fire College will be in attendance.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.