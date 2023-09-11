2 innocent bystanders struck by gunfire at Playhouse II nightclub, 1 has life-threatening injuries

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Two people have been shot at an adult entertainment club Monday morning, according to the Birmingham Police Department.

BPD says officers responded to a call of two people shot in the 400 Block of 2nd Avenue North just after 3 a.m. on September 11.

When officers arrived on scene, they observed a male victim suffering from an apparent non-life-threatening gunshot wound. A second female victim was found inside a crashed vehicle suffering from a life-threatening gunshot wound.

Birmingham Fire and Rescue transported the female victim to UAB Hospital in critical condition by. The male victim was taken to a local hospital by a private vehicle.

Birmingham police say the preliminary investigation indicates gunfire was exchanged by unknown individuals that resulted in the male and female innocent victims being struck by gunfire. The male victim was standing outside Playhouse II and the female victim was driving in her vehicle.

There is no one in custody.

This is a developing story. New details will be added to this story as they become available.

