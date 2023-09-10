LawCall
Texas moves into the top 5, Alabama tumbles in latest AP Poll

The Texas Longhorns defeated Alabama 34-24 Saturday September 9, 2023
The Texas Longhorns defeated Alabama 34-24 Saturday September 9, 2023(WAFF)
By Jeffery Winborne
Published: Sep. 10, 2023 at 1:40 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - After dominating Alabama in Tuscaloosa Saturday, Texas (2-0) has jumped from No. 11 to fourth in the newest AP Poll released Sunday.

Alabama (1-1) dropped from third to 10th in the new rankings, preserving the Crimson Tide’s streak of being in the top 10 for 128 consecutive rankings and counting dating back to 2015.

The top of the poll remains unchanged with Georgia (2-0) and Michigan (2-0) remaining at No. 1 and 2, respectively. Florida State creeps up one spot to No. 3 after dismantling Southern Miss, 66-13.

By The Conference

The Pac-12, in its last year before most of its members depart due to realignment, leads the pack with eight teams ranked.

Pac-12 – 8

SEC – 5

ACC - 4

Big Ten – 3

Independent – 1

The Southeastern Conference

Georgia remains at No. 1 after easily taking down Ball State, 45-3. The Bulldogs open up conference play this week when they travel to South Carolina.

Alabama, at No. 10, will look to bounce back from the Texas loss when they make a rare out-of-conference road trip to South Florida. Tennessee (2-0) and LSU (1-1) each come in at No. 11 and 14. Rounding out the conference is Ole Miss (2-0) after beating ranked Tulane, 37-20.

Alabama and LSU are the only ranked teams with a loss thus far.

Arkansas, Kentucky and Mississippi State all received votes, but failed to crack the top 25.

The AP Top 25

RankingTeamRecord
1Georgia2-0
2Michigan2-0
3Florida State2-0
4Texas2-0
5USC3-0
6Ohio State2-0
7Penn State2-0
8Washington2-0
9Notre Dame3-0
10Alabama1-1
11Tennessee2-0
12Utah2-0
13Oregon2-0
14LSU1-1
15Kansas State2-0
16Oregon State2-0
17Ole Miss2-0
18Colorado2-0
19Oklahoma2-0
20North Carolina2-0
21Duke2-0
22Miami (FL)2-0
23Washington State2-0
24UCLA2-0
25Iowa2-0

