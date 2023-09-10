Safe Summer Series bringing free entertainment to Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Safe Summer Series is returning with the promise of free entertainment, music, and community connections.

The series, presented by Councilman Darrell O’Quinn and the Birmingham City Council in collaboration with BGrace Media, will be held Sunday, Sept. 17, 2023, from 4-8 p.m.. Held at the Amphitheater at City Walk, the event is aimed at bringing people together in a safe space.

Councilman O’Quinn explained, “The Safe Summer Series is not just an event – it’s a testament to the power of unity and togetherness. We invite everyone to join us for a night that will resonate in our memories for years to come.”

Highlights of the event include a live performance by a nationally renowned violinist, a community resource fair, and a performance by the AH Parker High School drumline.

For more information on this event, visit the Same Summer Series website.

