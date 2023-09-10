LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact Us

An escaped murderer on the run in Pennsylvania has now been spotted about a dozen times

Police searching for Danelo Cavalcante are now focused on Longwood Gardens, where the inmate was spotted. (WPVI, CHESTER COUNTY PRISON, BRANDAO FAMILY, CNN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 10, 2023 at 7:06 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIXVILLE, Pa. (AP) — An escaped murderer on the run for more than a week in southeast Pennsylvania has been spotted with what police called “a changed appearance.”

Pennsylvania State Police said in a statement on Sunday that Danelo Souza Cavalcante was seen overnight near Phoenixville in northern Chester County.

Cavalcante is now clean-shaven and wearing a yellow or green hooded sweatshirt, black baseball cap, green prison pants and white shoes, the statement said.

Cavalcante was operating a 2020 White Ford Transit van bearing Pennsylvania registration ZST-8818, police said on X (formerly known as Twitter). The van has a refrigeration unit on the top.

Cavalcante, 34, escaped from the Chester County Prison while awaiting transfer to state prison on Aug. 31 after being sentenced to life for fatally stabbing his ex-girlfriend in 2021. Prosecutors say he wanted to stop her from telling police that he’s wanted in a killing in his home country of Brazil.

Phoenixville is about 13 miles (21 kilometers) northeast of the prison.

Authorities have described Cavalcante as extremely dangerous. Police are asking anyone with information to call 911.

Officials on Friday announced the firing of the prison tower guard on duty when Cavalcante scaled a wall by crab-walking up from the recreation yard, climbed over razor wire, ran across a roof and jumped to the ground. His escape went undetected for more than an hour until guards took a headcount.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hoover Police respond to residential burglary in progress
Hoover Police respond to residential burglary in progress Saturday afternoon
New signs reminding you to put up your valuables, lock your car
Birmingham Police warn ‘Hide it, lock it, keep it.’
Jared Sevey, 38, is accused of shooting and killing a CVS employee at a store in Mesa, Arizona.
Man accused of killing manager at CVS Pharmacy: ‘I bet he ain’t talking no more’
Man charged in wreck that killed 11-year-old brother
New information released in deadly Alabaster wreck
According to a statement from the Cullman County Sheriff, deputy Kenneth Booth shot and killed...
2 Cullman County Sheriff’s Dept. employees dead after murder, suicide

Latest News

FILE - President Joe Biden speaks during a visit to FEMA headquarters, Thursday, Aug. 31, 2023,...
Biden opens Vietnam visit by saying the two countries are ‘critical partners’ at a ‘critical time’
This satellite image provided by the National Oceanographic and Atmospheric Administration...
Hurricane Lee unleashes heavy swell on northern Caribbean as it charges through open waters
Out the door forecast
First Alert Weather: Limited rain chances, mostly sunny conditions continue Sunday
Daniil Medvedev, of Russia, reacts to the crowd after defeating Carlos Alcaraz, of Spain,...
Novak Djokovic and Daniil Medvedev meet again in the US Open men’s final