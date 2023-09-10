Man found shot to death in driveway of vacant home in Jefferson Co.
Published: Sep. 10, 2023 at 5:54 PM CDT
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a fatal shooting.
Deputies were called to the 5700 block of Dewey Heights Road around 3 p.m. Sunday to investigate a shots fired call and a person down.
Once on the scene deputies found a man lying in the driveway of what is believed to be a vacant home. The man died at the scene,
Anyone with information about this shooting, should call Crime Stoppers at 205-254-7777 or the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office at 205-325-1450, option 2.
