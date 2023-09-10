LawCall
Man found shot to death in driveway of vacant home in Jefferson Co.

The shooting happened on Dewey Heights Road Sunday.
The shooting happened on Dewey Heights Road Sunday.(Jefferson Co. Sheriff's Office)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Sep. 10, 2023 at 5:54 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a fatal shooting.

Deputies were called to the 5700 block of Dewey Heights Road around 3 p.m. Sunday to investigate a shots fired call and a person down.


Once on the scene deputies found a man lying in the driveway of what is believed to be a vacant home. The man died at the scene,

Anyone with information about this shooting, should call Crime Stoppers at 205-254-7777 or the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office at 205-325-1450, option 2.

