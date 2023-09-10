‘It’s been real tough’: Dolomite neighborhood remembers 10-year-old boy killed 1 year ago, advocates for more safety

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - One Birmingham neighborhood is remembering the life of a 10-year-old little boy, while also advocating for more safety in their community.

Many in the Dolomite neighborhood of Birmingham say that while Marquis Dontae Bell Jr. was only alive for ten years, he made a big impact on a lot of lives.

It was this time last year that Marquis Dontae Bell JR., affectionately known as “MJ” was tragically struck by a car and killed while playing in the street near his home.

“Tough, it’s been real tough. Heartbroken, tough, it’s been a fight, we’ve been trying to get through this,” says Monica Bell, MJ’s grandmother.

In the last year, MJ’s family and the community made sure he would never be forgotten, signing a petition and working with the city to put up a sign in his honor.

“This was their way of wanting to honor MJ, and it was very important that I work with the Birmingham Department of Transportation and the mayor’s team to get this done,” says LaTonya Tate, Birmingham City Councilor for District 9.

Dolomite is in councilor LaTonya Tate’s district, and she says there’s still work to be done to increase safety.

“We’ve engaged BDOT to do a traffic study out here to make sure that we have all of the right things in place, stop signs maybe flashing signs,” Tate says.

“We like family, everybody like family in Dolomite, one big happy family, and everybody pulled through you see how they pulled through today and when I called them and told them I wanted to do the MJ day everybody pulled through,” says Bell.

Before this time next year, this family hopes to see changes to the area to make sure something like this never happens again.

“More signs, speed limits, more lights, speed bumps, anything that can help these kids be safe, cause that was my only grandson, and now I ain’t have him,” Bell says.

Councilwoman Tate says as of right now, there is no timeline of when the traffic study from BDOT will be complete.

