LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact Us

Homewood Police offering official community meetup location

There is now an official Community Meetup Spot at the Homewood Police Department.
There is now an official Community Meetup Spot at the Homewood Police Department.(WBRC)
By Lauren Harksen
Published: Sep. 10, 2023 at 6:14 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOMEWOOD, Ala. (WBRC) - There is now an official Community Meetup Spot at the Homewood Police Department.

Buying and selling items online through social media is becoming more and more common, but it’s a risk meeting a stranger, so the Homewood Police Department is dedicating a section of their parking lot to be a new “internet purchase exchange location.”

This way, the person you’re meeting to buy items from or sell items to isn’t coming to your house and you aren’t going to their house.

The police department partnered with OfferUp who provides the signs and a database to find secure locations near you.

Corporal Ted Springfield said it’s meant to keep everyone involved safe.

“Online marketing and sales that are going on today is a huge thing and people want to meet in a safe spot,” said Cpl. Springfield. “It’s well lit, we’ve got a security camera, police cars everywhere. It just gives people that peace of mind when they’re meeting, essentially, people they don’t know it do business.”

The exchange location is in the front parking lot of the Homewood Police Department at 310 West Valley Avenue. Cpl. Springfield says he’s scouting out somewhere on the east side of the city right now too.

123movies

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hoover Police respond to residential burglary in progress
Hoover Police respond to residential burglary in progress Saturday afternoon
New signs reminding you to put up your valuables, lock your car
Birmingham Police warn ‘Hide it, lock it, keep it.’
Jared Sevey, 38, is accused of shooting and killing a CVS employee at a store in Mesa, Arizona.
Man accused of killing manager at CVS Pharmacy: ‘I bet he ain’t talking no more’
Man charged in wreck that killed 11-year-old brother
New information released in deadly Alabaster wreck
According to a statement from the Cullman County Sheriff, deputy Kenneth Booth shot and killed...
2 Cullman County Sheriff’s Dept. employees dead after murder, suicide

Latest News

The shooting happened on Dewey Heights Road Sunday.
Man found shot to death in driveway of vacant home in Jefferson Co.
Safe Summer Series
Safe Summer Series bringing free entertainment to Birmingham
Crash in Blount County leaves 1 dead, 2 injured
WBRC hourly forecast.
First Alert Weather: A few showers and storms this evening and Monday