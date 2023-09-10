Homewood Police offering official community meetup location

HOMEWOOD, Ala. (WBRC) - There is now an official Community Meetup Spot at the Homewood Police Department.

Buying and selling items online through social media is becoming more and more common, but it’s a risk meeting a stranger, so the Homewood Police Department is dedicating a section of their parking lot to be a new “internet purchase exchange location.”

This way, the person you’re meeting to buy items from or sell items to isn’t coming to your house and you aren’t going to their house.

The police department partnered with OfferUp who provides the signs and a database to find secure locations near you.

Corporal Ted Springfield said it’s meant to keep everyone involved safe.

“Online marketing and sales that are going on today is a huge thing and people want to meet in a safe spot,” said Cpl. Springfield. “It’s well lit, we’ve got a security camera, police cars everywhere. It just gives people that peace of mind when they’re meeting, essentially, people they don’t know it do business.”

The exchange location is in the front parking lot of the Homewood Police Department at 310 West Valley Avenue. Cpl. Springfield says he’s scouting out somewhere on the east side of the city right now too.

