Greater Birmingham Humane Society in urgent need of dog crates

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Greater Birmingham Humane Society (GBHS) is in dire need of plastic dog crates by Monday morning, according to a post on its Facebook page.

GBHS says they have three major transports leaving next week and need medium to large plastic dog crates no later than Monday, September 11.

These transports will bring animals to shelters in three northern states including Massachusetts, Connecticut, and Delaware.

Dog crates can be new or gently used and can be dropped off at GBHS’s Adoption Center located at 300 Snow Drive or at City Jasper Animal Care and Control located at 2302 Birmingham Avenue. Crates can also be purchased via GBHS’s Amazon Wishlist by clicking here.

