First Alert Weather: Limited rain chances, mostly sunny conditions continue Sunday

Out the door forecast
Out the door forecast
By Fred Hunter
Published: Sep. 10, 2023 at 6:15 AM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A weather disturbance remains in place over areas to the north and east which will bring limited rain chances and afternoon temperatures near 90°. This system will begin to weaken as high pressure builds strength over the region, leaving only isolated thunderstorm chances over East and Northeast Alabama while most areas remain mainly sunny.

UV index forecast
UV index forecast

A more northwesterly wind flow develops for the beginning of the week which will help limit a return flow of Gulf moisture which will in turn limit rain chances. An area of low pressure will move through by Tuesday which will likely produce the higher rain chances with rain less likely, but still possible by week’s end.

With the passage of the Tuesday system temperatures will fall below late-summer average with overnight lows in the 60-65° range, a little cooler in areas to the north. Afternoon highs will be around 80°.

Meanwhile in The Tropical Atlantic, Hurricane Lee is expected to strengthen over the next several days according to The National Hurricane Center, bringing hazardous over The Western Atlantic. Meanwhile Margo is growing stronger in the Eastern Atlantic and NHC predicts gradual strengthening to continue this week, possibly reaching Hurricane strength by Tuesday.

Tropical update
Tropical update
Activity during hurricane season
Activity during hurricane season

